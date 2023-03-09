Arshad Sharif’s murder: Progress report submitted to SC

ISLAMABAD: The Special Joint Investigation Team (SJIT) probing the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif on Wednesday filed its 15-day progress report with the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a sealed envelope.
A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on the last hearing, had asked the SJIT to submit its 15-day progress report. The court had directed the SJIT to specifically examine the circumstances under which the deceased left the country.
The SJIT, while updating the court on the matter, submitted that the statements of witnesses in the country and abroad were being recorded. The probe team would again visit Kenya for recording the statements of witnesses.
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday disposed of a suo motu case about the voluntary return rules of the National...
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday granted approval for the procurement of...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority on Wednesday imposed a ban on coverage of Pakistan...
RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed six terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Datta Khel,...
KARACHI: As many as 62 percent Pakistanis hold the Pakistan Democratic Movement responsible for inflation and...
ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan is facing a total of 37 cases filed against him in different parts of the country, The News has...
Comments