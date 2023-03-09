Arshad Sharif’s murder: Progress report submitted to SC

ISLAMABAD: The Special Joint Investigation Team (SJIT) probing the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif on Wednesday filed its 15-day progress report with the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a sealed envelope.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on the last hearing, had asked the SJIT to submit its 15-day progress report. The court had directed the SJIT to specifically examine the circumstances under which the deceased left the country.

The SJIT, while updating the court on the matter, submitted that the statements of witnesses in the country and abroad were being recorded. The probe team would again visit Kenya for recording the statements of witnesses.