International Women’s Day: Women politicians share their successes

LAHORE: March brings joie de vivre with organisations celebrating Women’s Day that last a fortnight in Lahore, if not more. Since everyone can’t hold functions on March 8, marked as International Day of Women, a slot that Aurat March has taken for the last six years, the celebrations start at the onset of March. Sangat Foundation observed Women’s Day at a local hotel here.

“Women are first humans. Only a woman who does not know about her rights is insecure. Know your rights, know the laws. Stay informed. Activists have won many rights with consistent effort. Spread love. Think good. Put fear behind you. Put an end to double standards.” were some of the views shared on the occasion.

Women leaders in their fields, among them politicians, lawyers, activists, labour leaders, grassroots activists and journalists attended the event in good number and shared their achievements as it was observed as a day to celebrate the good that women had done. The key speakers were Rabbiya Bajwa Advocate, the recently elected vice president of LHCBA, Sabahat Rizvi, elected first woman Secretary in 150 years of LHCBA, Reena Sarwar Advocate, Rafia Kamal, Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA), MPAs Sadia Sohail General Secretary PTI, Talat Naqvi (PTI), Naseem Bano (PML-N) and Aima Mahmood President Working Women’s Association, among others.

Shahnaz of Sangat Foundation was the moderator at the event. The present chair of PWPA was in the Sangat Foundation’s team as she was in the Women’s Workers Alliance, an initiative of Sangat Foundation that has borne fruit. Their another programme ‘Hum Awaz’ has women workers from five major political parties. They launched a programme ‘We are leaders’ on Women’s Day which presented a charter of demands. Some of them are appointment of women on different posts in political parties, tickets to party women workers on winnable general seats in local elections as well and all political parties establish training units for their political workers.

Our correspondents add: DC Lahore Rafia Haider in her message on International Women Day Wednesday, said today was a day to pay tribute to the economic, social and political services of women.

She said she was honoured to be the second female Deputy Commissioner in the administrative history of Lahore and promised to bring women forward in every field of life.

CBD: Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), celebrated Women's Day at CBD House Punjab here.

The speakers at the event highlighted the importance of gender equality in the workplace and the role of women in the development of society.

SBP: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organised a grand seminar in connection with International Women’s Day at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) E-Library on Wednesday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi were the guests of honour at the largely-attended seminar.