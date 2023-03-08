Pakistan women karate team leaves for Tehran

KARACHI: Pakistan women karate team on Tuesday left for Tehran from Quetta to feature in the Nawruz-gah Cup Karate Championship slated to be held in Tehran from March 8-14.
Iran’s sports ministry is organising different sports events and karate is one of them. As many as 22 nations are set to feature in the slots.
Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) said that the team will click in the event and will secure some medals. The team will return on March 15.
Andleeb Sandhu, who is the secretary of PKF, is accompanying the squad as manager while Ghulam Ali will act as coach on the trip.
Squad: Sabira Gul ( senior -50 kg, Laiba Zia (senior, -55kg), Fakhar-Un- Nisa (senior, -61kg), Hina Khan (senior, -68kg), Nargis (senior, +68kg), Farishta (senior, U—21, individual kata), Naz Dana (U-21, -50kg), Arzoo (junior, +59 kg).
