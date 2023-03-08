Power supply to State Guest House cut off over unpaid bills

The K-Electric (KE) disconnected the power supply to the State Guest House over unpaid electricity bills on Tuesday.

According to a press statement from the power utility, the outstanding dues against the connection are over Rs2.6 million. The KE remains in regular contact with all institutions to ensure the payment of outstanding dues. A reminder notice was also issued to the premises prior to disconnection, but no response was received.

The KE reiterates that timely bill payment is imperative for uninterrupted power supply. The company takes strict action against defaulters, cutting off more than 5,000 connections of power utilities on a daily basis across the city.

Meanwhile, the power utility in another press statement said that the power supply to Baloch Para had been disconnected due to the non-payment of electricity bills. As per the spokesperson, the outstanding dues against the area are over Rs70 million. The electricity was restored on assurances of payments from local dignitaries.