Employees asked to ensure attendance

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister on Population Welfare Syed Jarrar Hussain Bukhari has instructed the senior officials of the Population Welfare Department to ensure the attendance of the subordinate and field staff.

An official handout said that he issued the instructions while presiding over a meeting on departmental affairs. Secretary of Population Welfare Ali Asghar and others attended the meeting.

Syed Jarrar Hussain Bukhari said that corruption and negligence in duties would not be tolerated in the department. He said that the attendance of subordinates and field staff should be ensured and strict departmental action taken against absent staff.

The adviser said that measures would be taken to increase the capacity of the field staff. Syed Jarrar Hussain Bihari directed the relevant officials to pay salaries to project employees on time.