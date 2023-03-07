Taimur shines as Larosh win again in Karachi Games

KARACHI: A talented fast bowler from Karachi Taimur Mustafa took three wickets in a fiery spell as Larosh cricket club grabbed their second comprehensive eight wickets victory over United Sports in Karachi Games T-20 Cup here on Monday The young fast bowler Taimur snapped three wickets for 10 runs in 3 overs and off- spinner Ahmed Raza chipped in with two wickets for 21 runs while right-Arm legspinner Talha Ahsan captured 2-26 as United Sports were all out for 90 after Larosh cc skipper Hammad Saeed invited United sports to bat after winning the toss at TMC ground.

In reply, Larosh cricket club reached the target in only ten overs thanks to opener Sarim Khan 26 ball 31 consisting of three sixes and two fours, Adil Saeed Ali made 21 off only seven ball with three fours and one six, Talha Ahsan contributed with 21* off 18 ball with two fours while Furqan Khalil scored 17* in just 9 balls with one four and one six. Media manager Muhammad Nizam who was the chief guest, presented the man-of-the-match award to Taimur Mustafa while the manager of Larosh CC Saeed Ali was also present on the occasion.