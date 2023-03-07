Wapda, Army shine in National Badminton

LAHORE: The 60th National Badminton Championships Men's team event pre quarter final and men and women quarterfinal were played on Monday.

Wapda, Army, Punjab and HEC reached the semifinals of the men's team event and Wapda, Army, Punjab and Sindh reached the semifinals of the women's team event.

Results are as under:

In Team Event Men Pre Quarter Final, HEC beat Pakistan Railway by 3-1. 1st Single: Amraiz Khalid (HEC) beat Mehmood Ur Rehman (Railway) by 21-18, 21-14, 1st Double: Rohan & Jalees (HEC) beat PA Nabeel & Ubaid (Railway) by 22-20, 21-18, 2nd Single: Mujtab Akbar (Railway) beat Raza Ali (HEC) by 21-14, 21-17, 2nd Doubles: Tayyab Shafiq & Hamza Khan (HEC) beat Zohaib & Mujtaba (Railway) by 21-7, 18-21, 21-13.

In Punjab Beat Pakistan Police by 3-1, 1st Single: Ahmer Jalal (Punjab) beat Tahir Khan (Police) by 21-9, 23-21, 1st Double: Abdul Manan & Wahab (Punjab) beat Masood Khan & Umer (Police) by 21-18, 21-17, 2nd Single: Zohaib Khan (Police) beat Abuzar Rasheed (Punjab) by 24-22, 21-13, 2nd Doubles: Abuzar Rasheed & Ahmer Jalal (Punjab) beat Tahir Khan & Zohaib Khan (Police) by 21-10, 14-21, 21-19.