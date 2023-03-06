JKA karate national training camp ends

KARACHI: The 7th JKA karate national training camp, featuring around 70 fighters, concluded here on Sunday at the Japan Information and Culture Centre here at the Consulate-General of Japan.

The camp was organised by the Japan Karate Association Pakistan with the assistance of the Japan Consulate in Karachi. It was in fact the Karachi chapter of the national training camp which will conclude at Lahore on March 9.

The camp was conducted by former kata world champion and Japan Karate Association (JKA) 7-Dan Katsutoshi Shiina, a master of Shotokan karate. The 62-year-old has been the key figure as he has been conducting such camps in Pakistan for the last few years.

Shiina, along with his two other Japanese instructors including a female instructor Sensei Junko Tanaka, who is here for the first time, will now conduct another such camp in Islamabad on March 7 before holding a two-day camp in Lahore on March 8 and 9.

Consul General Japan Odagiri Toshio graced the occasion as the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Dr Farhan Essa was also present besides organisers Zulfiqar Ali, Mohammad Ali and Tariq Ali.

Odagiri expressed his happiness that finally the camp was held after a long gap due to covid issues. "I am very happy to see that it was held for the first time in three years,” Odagiri said.

“For the last ten years Shiina has been teaching Pakistani fighters. More than 70 students received training from Shiina and his team. He will continue delivering his services in future as well,” Odagiri said.