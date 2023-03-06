Imran hid himself when police arrived to arrest him: Tarar

KARACHI: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar claimed on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan hid himself in a room for fear of arrest when the Islamabad police arrived at his residence in Lahore to implement the court orders.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC), he said Imran telephoned his party leader Shibli Faraz and asked him to tell the police that he was not at his home. Tarar claimed that a fake letter in this regard would be submitted in the court by Shibli Faraz.

The SAPM said the coalition government was not weak and it was only pursuing the court orders regarding Imran Khan’s arrest. He claimed that Imran Khan was a weak-hearted person and he could not spend even a single night in the lockup. He said that Imran tried to evade the Toshakhana case, “as he always tries to hide behind woman and children in case of any danger of his arrest”.

He claimed that Toshakhana gifts of billions of rupees were sold by Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan at high rates in international markets after purchasing those for small amounts. It was a case of stealing the public money. He said that those gifts were the property of the Pakistani people.

Tarar said the PTI chief was used to taking U-turns on his stance. He said that an influential man was disregarding the law in the country, adding that leaders of his party had to go to courts for his bail in fake cases. The SAPM said he had not seen any other politician in the country who had received such unprecedented relief from courts.

Tarar said that courts were summoning him (Imran Khan) for indictment in the Toshakhana case, but he was avoiding his appearance before judges. He said that Imran and his wife submitted only 20 per cent of the value of the gifts in the treasury. He said that police had visited Imran Khan’s home on the orders of the court to implement its decision. “Court is calling you Imran Niazi Sahib,” he said.

Tarar said that Imran Khan was reluctant to own his daughter but preaches Islamic teachings to people. He alleged that Farha Gogi collected billions of rupees through transfers and posting of officials, he alleged. He said that Imran was responsible for the prevailing economic crisis in the country.