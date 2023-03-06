Sharjeel urges SC to take notice of Imran flouting court orders

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon termed Sunday one of the darkest days in the history of the country because of the flouting of court orders. He said the Islamabad police had reached Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to arrest him but he resisted the attempt.

Addressing the media at the Sindh Chief Minister House, Memon recalled that a person who used to advise others not to panic was himself in a state of panic. He said that no one is above the law, and that court orders should be executed in the case of the weak and in the case of the powerful alike.

He also said that when the same Islamabad police had arrived at former president Asif Ali Zardari’s residence to arrest him, everyone had witnessed how he had presented himself for the arrest in a graceful manner.

The minister said Zardari had demonstrated courage and proved to be a true political leader. Referring to Khan as the test tube baby who was brought into politics artificially, he said the PTI chief’s legs were shivering because of the fear of getting arrested.

He urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the court orders being flouted because it was an insult to the rule of law. He pointed out that a message was being conveyed that there was no rule of law in the country.

Memon said Khan used to say that there are separate laws for the rich and the poor, for the weak and the powerful, and today it has been proved that Khan has brought himself to the class for which there is no law.

“Had there been the case of arresting a common citizen, would the police have shown such restraint? Would the police treat a poor man like this?” He said that if it were a case of a poor person, the police would have beaten him and thrown him in the police mobile, but Khan was being given VIP treatment.

He asked why PTI workers are being asked to gather at Zaman Park. He said that every party has street power, but the PTI is flaunting its little street power to violate the law. He pointed out that the arrest warrants were not issued due to an ideological or a political struggle, but they were issued in the case of thefts from the Toshakhana.

The minister said the SC should immediately take notice of this spectacle, and Khan should be arrested. He said that an impression is being established that Khan was always treated like a blue-eyed boy and was always considered above the law.

He also said that in fact, there was no law in the country for Khan, and that he was free to do whatever he wanted. He remarked that it should not be taken as an insult to only a subordinate court or the lower judiciary. It is a slap for the law of the country and an insult to the entire judiciary, said Memon. The law of the country and the courts have become helpless in front of this person, he added.

He said that if this person is allowed to succeed in his plans today, the police will not be able to execute any court orders in future. He added that this type of anarchy should not prevail in the country, and the rule of law must be established.

In response to a question, the minister said Pakistan is a strong country, and no one can harm it. He said that no one should threaten of harming the country if Khan is arrested. We all will protect this country, he added.