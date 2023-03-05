Haj applications to be received from 13th

Worshippers perform the farewell tawaf in the holy Saudi city of Mecca on July 11, 2022, marking the end of this year´s Hajj. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar Saturday assured Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdus Shakoor of the availability of foreign exchange for Haj arrangements under the Sponsorship Scheme and the government’s Regular Haj Scheme.

Official sources said that following the assurance, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to start receiving applications for the two schemes from March 13. The applications, as per the past practice, will be received at bank branches to be nominated by the government, sources said.

It is expected that Haj expenses will range between Rs1.1 million and Rs1.2 million after the depreciation of the currency against the US dollar. A formal announcement of the submission of Haj applications will be made once the federal cabinet approves the Haj policy next week.

During the meeting, the finance minister assured the minister for religious affairs that every possible cooperation, including the availability of foreign exchange for the Haj operation, would be ensured despite all constraints.

There will be a quota of 50pc under the Sponsorship Scheme and only overseas Pakistanis and their relatives would benefit from it. Overseas Pakistanis would remit the Haj expenses in foreign exchange in designated bank accounts.

However, a Pakistani passport would be mandatory to benefit from the Sponsorship Scheme. On the other hand, the remaining 50% quota would be given to the government’s regular Haj and private schemes.

The finance minister said the government’s hands were tied due to the IMF agreement signed by the previous government. “But still, we will ensure every possible step to facilitate the guests of Almighty Allah,” Ishaq Dar said.