Lahore tame Multan to reach playoffs

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars overpowered Multan Sultans by 21 runs for their fifth straight victory in the 20th match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Defending champions Lahore have become the first team to reach the playoffs stage.

The PSL action now moves for a couple of days to Rawalpindi and will return to the cricket headquarters on March 12 for remaining round matches, playoffs and the final. Islamabad United will face Quetta Gladiators at Pindi Stadium Sunday (today).

Opting to bat, Lahore Qalandars posted 180 for nine despite fall of wickets at regular intervals. But their attack led by Rashid Khan contained Multan Sultans to 159 runs for seven.

Multan Sultans were off to a perfect start in their chase. Openers Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan got through the powerplay unharmed scoring 44 runs. But the dismissal of Masood in the seventh over of the innings through a brilliant catch by Shaheen Afridi of the bowling of Zaman Khan left Multan one down for 48. Shan scored 19 runs in 20 balls. Rizwan did his best despite a number of glitches and stayed at the wicket.

But Sikandar Raza snared the prized scalp of Rizwan, who scored 30 runs in 27 balls, after a successful review.

Coming up the order, Usama Mir produced some useful runs but he fell for 17 runs in 11 balls. Mir, who came in to bat at number three, was cleaned up by Rashid Khan. In the same over, Lahore had a successful review against David Miller for just one run and Multan were reeling at 76 for four.

The Afghanistan leg-spinner in his next over had another prized success when he clean bowled Rilee Rossouw for 12 off 10 balls. Multan were at 87 in the 14th over. At 106, Multan lost sixth wicket as Khushdil Shah was dismissed by Haris Rauf for 10.

Even Kieron Pollard, who scored 39 runs, and Anwar Ali (17 not out) could not save Multan’s blushes. Pollard in his innings faced 28 balls to hit two fours and three sixes and became victim of Hussain Talat.

Rashid for his three wickets in four overs conceded 15 runs while Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza and Hussain Talat chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars were dented in the very first over when their in-form opener Fakhar Zaman was caught at third man boundary after he mistimed a shot. But two partnerships for the second and third wickets strengthened their score.

Mirza Tahir Baig pairing with Abdullah Shafique produced 50 runs stand. However, Ihsanullah broke the partnership in the fifth over by dismissing Tahir. The right-hander scored 17 runs in 11 balls.

After the departure of Tahir, Shafique found an able partner in Sam Billings. The two went on to convert singles into doubles and sent loose balls across the boundary. Thus they managed to develop a 69-run stand. They were separated when Pollard caught and bowled Shafique at his 48 runs in 35 balls and team’s 119 in the 13th over.

Billings, however, maintained the flow of runs and completed his fifty off 31 balls. But after adding another four runs to his score, he was trapped in front of the stumps, misjudging a delivery by Pollard. The English batter scored 54 runs in 35 balls with six fours and two sixes.

At that point expectations were that Lahore would cross 200 runs mark but Multan somehow managed to contain the hosts. Lahore, thereon, failed to score big as they lost five wickets for 38 runs in the last five overs.

Lahore were expecting Sikandar Raza to play a big innings but he managed 14 runs. David Wiese on the other end kept rotating the strike and remained not out at 15 runs while he watched Hussain Talat (9), Rashid Khan (0), Shaheen Shah Afridi (9) and Haris Rauf (0) getting out.

Pollard, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi and Anwar Ali claimed two wickets each.

Score Board

Lahore Qalandars won the toss

Lahore Qalandars Innings:

Zaman c Usama b Gul 0

Baig c Rizwan b Ihsanullah 17

Shafique c & b Pollard 48

Billings â€ lbw b Pollard 54

Raza lbw b Ihsanullah 14

Talat c Abbas b Anwar 9

Wiese not out 15

Rashid c Gul b Anwar 0

Afridi (c)b Abbas 9

Rauf c Gul b Afridi 0

Extras:(lb 2, nb 1, w 11) 14

Total: 20 Ov 180/9

Did not bat: Zaman Khan

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-50, 3-119, 4-140, 5-146, 6-167, 7-167, 8-180, 9-180

Bowling: Gul 3-0-29-1, Shah 1-0-17-0, Ali 3-0-21-2, Ihsanullah 4-0-33-2, Abbas 3-0-25-2, Mir 4-0-37-0, Pollard 2-0-16-2

Multan Sultans Innings:

Masood c Afridi b Zaman 19

Rizwan (c) lbw b Sikandar 30

Mir b Rashid 17

Rossouw b Rashid 12

Miller lbw b Rashid 1

Pollard c Rashid b Hussain 39

Shah c Wiese b Haris 10

Ali not out 17

Afridi not out 4

Extras: (lb 4, w 6) 10

Total: 20 Ov 159/7

Did not bat: Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah

Fall of wickets: 1-48, 2-64, 3-74, 4-76, 5-87, 6-106, 7-155

Bowling: Afridi 4-0-29-0, Zaman 3-0-23-1, Rauf 4-0-30-1, Wiese 3-0-26-0, Rashid 4-0-15-3, Raza 1-0-10-1, Talat 1-0-22-1

Match result: Qalandars won by 21 runs

Man of the match: Rashid Khan

Umpires: Faisal, Martin