PTI leaders slam government for rising inflation

The inflation rate in the country has reached 31 per cent and those who are criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government have fleeced the poor.

The president of the women wing of the Karachi PTI, Faiza Zeeshan, said this in a statement issued on Saturday.

She said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government was not concerned about inflation, poverty and poor economy, but about the popularity of Imran Khan.

She lamented that the skyrocketing inflation was forcing the people to commit suicide.

Imran’s popularity had stunned everyone, she said, adding that the PDM and its allies on a daily basis raised the prices of everyday items making the lives of the people difficult.

She said that only solution to the economic crisis and inflation was getting rid of this government and taking to the streets.

Meanwhile, PTI Parliamentary Party Leader in Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman in a statement said there was a fear of a serious flour crisis in Karachi.

The Sindh government had allowed the mafia to sell expensive flour, he alleged.

He said the provincial government should explain how the poor would buy one kilogramme of flour for 155 rupees in the holy month of Ramazan.

The price of flour would further increase under a conspiracy by the government, he remarked.