LG dept to be mobilised for public service

LAHORE:Caretaker Minister for Local Government and Community Development Ibrahim Hassan Murad Friday organized an E-Katchery to solve problems of the employees of the department of Municipalities across Punjab.

On the occasion, the minister said the department would be fully mobilised to provide municipal services to the general public. For the first time in the history of Punjab, E-Katchery was organized under the title "Ab Baldiya Awam Ki".

Addressing the employees, the minister said all the deficiencies in the institution would be removed on a priority basis. Special training would be given to the employees to increase their efficiency and the problems related to the pensions of the retired employees would be solved on a priority basis, he said.

It had been decided that special cards would be issued to clarify the identity of the employees, he maintained. He said unnecessary transfers of employees would be stopped so that office affairs were not affected.

It was decided in E-Katchery that one day would be celebrated as Local Government Day across the province.

UVAS Sports Day on 8th: The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore will be holding its 19th Annual Sports Day on March 8, in City Campus Sports Ground. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired a meeting of conveners of management committees and reviewed preparations for the sports day.

The conveners of committees briefed the meeting on the working progress of their respective committees. Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Muhammad Masood Anwar will be chief guest on the inaugural ceremony while UVAS (retired) Prof Dr Sarwer Khan will be chief guest in prize distribution ceremony of the annual sports day.

Various games, including 800, 200, 100 meter races, shot-put, 4 X 400 Meter Relay Race Javelin Throw, Long Jump, Triple Jump, Discuss Throw, High Jump, Three Leg race, Tug of War, Badminton, Table Tennis, Martial Arts/Gymnastic show etc will be played on the annual sports day.

Students of various departments from UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki, CVAS Jhang, CVAS Narowal, City Campus Lahore, staff and faculty members will participate in the contests. Wasa MD warns defaulters: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing-Director Ghufran Ahmad Friday said indiscriminate action would be taken against defaulters.

Presiding over a meeting of revenue and operation wings of the Wasa, the MD said water and sewerage connections of defaulters would be disconnected. He reviewed ward wise report of defaulters of Allama Iqbal Town. It is pertinent to mention that Allama Iqbal Town presented a recovery cheque of Rs 5 million to the MD.

12,105 litre tainted milk disposed of: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its province-wide operation against milk adulteration mafia and disposed of 12,105 litre contaminated milk in three districts including Lahore, Jhelum and Rahimyar Khan.

Following the directives of PFA Director General, dairy safety teams placed screening pickets at the entry and exit points of different districts and inspected dairy shops.

The authority disposed of 10,000 litre of adulterated milk in Lahore, 700 litre milk in Rahimyar Khan and 1,405 litre milk in Jhelum. While PFA’s dairy safety teams placed pickets in different areas of Lahore.