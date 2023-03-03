 
close
Friday March 03, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

IHC suspends by-polls process on three seats

By Our Correspondent
March 03, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a written order regarding the suspension of by-polls process against three seats of National Assembly in the federal capital. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the written orders against the petition filed by PTI’s leaders.

Comments