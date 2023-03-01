Sethi to consult govt before ICC, ACC meetings

LAHORE: Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Najam Sethi has decided to consult the federal government before the ICC and ACC meetings in March.

The meetings will determine the fate of Pakistan’s right to host the 2023 Men’s Asia Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

PCB interim head on Tuesday said he would approach the government before attending the crucial meetings of the International Cricket Council and Asian Cricket Council in March.

“Their (government’s) perspective is very important as the issues are directly linked to our national security,” said Sethi while talking to the media in Lahore during an exhibition cricket match between SJAL and UK media.

However, he remained tight-lipped on how he would present his case in front of the two councils, saying the negotiation strategies cannot be discussed in public and such issues can only be resolved through dialogues.

“The ACC had a constructive dialogue on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The Board agreed to continue discussions on operations, timelines and any other specifics with a view to ensure the success of the tournament.

An update on the matter would be taken at the next ACC Executive Board meeting to be held in March 2023,” ACC had said in a statement following the meeting.