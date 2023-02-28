Traders demand ban on protests at Amn Chowk

SWABI: Anjuman-e-Tajiran Swabi city on Monday unanimously asked the district administration to ban protest demonstrations at Karnal Sher Khan Chowk, also known as Amn Chowk.

Led by district president of the traders Mohammad Ali, a delegation of the city traders met with Swabi Deputy Commissioner Furqan Ashraf at his office and said that the chowk has become a soft venue for protest demonstrations of the political parties and various other activities, causing financial loss to them and the majority of them lose millions of rupees due to protest meetings there.

The business community is already suffering from severe financial problems due to the deteriorating economy, they said, adding that a notice should be issued to the political parties that they were not allowed to hold rallies at the chowk in the future, as it often forced the traders to suspend their work.

Later, Mohammad Ali told media persons that they appealed to the DC to ban protests at Karnal Sher Khan Chowk on a priority basis because it was causing severe problems to people including businessmen.Other leaders of the business community said that it was the responsibility of the administration to provide a peaceful environment for them and solve their problems on a priority basis.