Residents want 3G, 4G service restored in South Waziristan

WANA: The protest for the restoration of 3G and 4G networks continued in Raghzai in Barmal tehsil in South Waziristan for the 10th consecutive day on Sunday. The protesting residents have also blocked the main trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Angoor Adda point to press the government for acceptance of their demands. The residents, including Ulema, political activists, elders and youths were attending the sit-in and demanding the restoration of the internet in the area.

The protesters have blocked the Angoor Adda road for vehicular traffic by placing boulders of stones on the route linking Pakistan and Afghanistan. Addressing the protesters, Pakistan People’s Party Imran Mukhlis Wazir, Taj Muhammad Wazir, Awami National Party activist Gul Muhammad Wazir and others said that internet had remained suspended for the last two and a half months in Raghzai area, which was affecting their routine life particularly the study of students.