 
close
Monday February 27, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Iftikhar appointed FTO adviser

By News Desk
February 27, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman has appointed noted businessman Iftikhar Hussain Chaudhry honorary adviser for overseas Pakistanis for Hong Kong and the Philippines.

According to a notification, he will liaison with overseas Pakistanis in the region for creating awareness about the role and functions of the Federal Tax Ombudsman in Pakistan. Besides, he will present tax, FBR-related issues of the overseas Pakistanis to the FTO Secretariat and act proactively for their immediate redress and search for methods to improve efficiency and integrity of the tax machinery.

Comments