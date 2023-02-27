Iftikhar appointed FTO adviser

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman has appointed noted businessman Iftikhar Hussain Chaudhry honorary adviser for overseas Pakistanis for Hong Kong and the Philippines.

According to a notification, he will liaison with overseas Pakistanis in the region for creating awareness about the role and functions of the Federal Tax Ombudsman in Pakistan. Besides, he will present tax, FBR-related issues of the overseas Pakistanis to the FTO Secretariat and act proactively for their immediate redress and search for methods to improve efficiency and integrity of the tax machinery.