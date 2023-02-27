Traders hail exports via Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi

PESHAWAR: The trader community on Sunday welcomed the government’s decision of allowing export trucks through the Ghulam Khan and Kharlachi trade routes along with the Torkham border, calling it a major step to speed up exports and boost economic and trade activities in the region.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Muhammad Ishaq and Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ziaul Haq Sarhadi told reporters allowing export trucks through Ghulam Khan and Kharlachi trade routes will not only expedite the process of export but it would also create job opportunities and open a new era of prosperity and development in the entire region.

They said permission has been granted to trucks taking exports to use Ghulam Khan and Kharlachi border points after the directives of KP Chief Collector Customs Muhammad Saleem.

The trade bodies’ representatives added that the officials concerned have given complete assurance to exporters for the provision of all facilities for the promotion of cross-border and transit trade.

Muhammad Ishaq and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said that the export process was adversely affected owing to the situation created at the Torkham border crossing in the past five days.

They, however, said that the process of exports has now been completely restored via the Torkham trade route.