Murder suspect killed in police ‘encounter’

LAHORE:The CIA Sadar Division police killed a murder suspect in an alleged encounter in the Sundar police area.
The suspect was identified as Abbas alias Basu. The CIA police raided the area of Sundar to arrest the suspect. The accused and his accomplices opened fire on the police party. Abbas came under firing range and sustained fatal injuries while his accomplices fled. The injured was shifted to the hospital but could not survive. The suspect was wanted by the police in double murder case.
14 die in road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,110 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 14 people died, whereas 1,164 injured. Out of this, 618 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 546 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.
LAHORE:The Government College University , Lahore, on Sunday, celebrated a grand yoga event for inner peace on the...
LAHORE:The five-day International Gastroenterology Conference, organised by Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology...
LAHORE:The district management has yet to control the prices of essential items and implementation of the official...
LAHORE:The 10-day ‘Mera Sohna Lahore’ campaign launched by the Lahore Waste Management Company has successfully...
LAHORE:Wasa Managing Director made a surprise visit to various city localities to check the ongoing desalination...
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was observed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted...
