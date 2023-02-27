Murder suspect killed in police ‘encounter’

LAHORE:The CIA Sadar Division police killed a murder suspect in an alleged encounter in the Sundar police area.

The suspect was identified as Abbas alias Basu. The CIA police raided the area of Sundar to arrest the suspect. The accused and his accomplices opened fire on the police party. Abbas came under firing range and sustained fatal injuries while his accomplices fled. The injured was shifted to the hospital but could not survive. The suspect was wanted by the police in double murder case.

14 die in road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,110 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 14 people died, whereas 1,164 injured. Out of this, 618 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 546 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.