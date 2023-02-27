‘Mera Sohna Lahore’ campaign ends

LAHORE:The 10-day ‘Mera Sohna Lahore’ campaign launched by the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has successfully completed.

As per LWMC spokesperson, more than 47 thousands of tons of waste have been disposed of. In addition to this, more than 1,400 tonnes of C&D waste was collected and more than 1,000 tons of green waste was also collected for the preparation of compost. LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said under the special campaign, nine towns of Lahore were made zero waste in a phased manner. During the Zero Waste campaign, more than 849 cemeteries were cleaned and 529 open plots were cleared in various towns.

In connection with Mera Sohna Campaign, more than 2,000 complaints of citizens were immediately redressed. LWMC has also ensured the cleaning of road dividers across the city and the scraping of more than 550 kilometres of roads was done especially to eliminate dust.

CEO Babar Sahib Din said that to maintain the beauty of Lahore, mechanical sweeping of more than 800 kilometres of roads and washing of more than 100 kilometres of roads has also been ensured daily.

LWMC also activated its enforcement wing and issued challans worth Rs15 lac against illegal dumping of waste. A special team of workers was deployed to clean all public places, markets, and historical places while creating awareness among the citizens about cleanliness.