Zahir Shah appointed acting NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: Zahir Shah, deputy chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will act as chairman of the anti-corruption agency until the appointment of new chairman .

“in pursuance of the proviso to Section 6 (b) (v) of amended NAO 1999, Zahir Shah, shall act as chairman , National Accountability Bureau, with effect from 22-02-2023 and till the appointment of new chairman, under the ordinance,” said a notification issued by Syed Izhar Shah, an Additional Director of NAB. Copy of the notification is also available with The News.

Zahir Shah, NAB deputy chairman is already looking after the anti-corruption agency since Aftab Sultan tendered resignation as NAB chairman. Shah is with NAB for last more then a decade and had already served in the organisation in different capacities including prized posting of NAB Director General, Rawalpindi.

Since October 2021 , Shah was appointed NAB deputy chairman and is looking after the administrative side of the organisation with the approval of NAB chairman.

The sources said that NAB chairman is a constitutional position.

Prime Minister appoints the NAB chairman after consulting the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

However in the absence of a chairman , deputy chairman looks after the organisation as an acting chairman who does not enjoy the powers of constitutionally appointed chairman. Only a chairman appointed under the constitution can approve filing of any reference in the courts etc.