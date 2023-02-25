Bohra Food Festival starts in Karachi

Karachi: A three-day ‘Bohra Food Festival’ started in the Nazimabad area on Friday wherein hundreds of people participated in the opening ceremony.

Organisers of the festival said that the objective of the Bohra Food Festival is to introduce the citizens to the traditions of the Bohra community and to promote harmony between the community and other citizens of Karachi.

They said that more than 100 stalls have been set up in the festival, in which, besides traditional Bohra foods, delicious foods from all over the world and other famous foods of Karachi have been arranged.