SBC voices concern over exclusion of senior judges from SC full bench

Karachi: The Sindh Bar Council on Friday expressed its serious concerns and reservations over the constitution of a full bench by the Supreme Court and the exclusion of a senior puisne judge and another senior judge in suo motu proceedings pertaining to the delay in the announcement of a schedule for elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

SBC Vice Chairman Zulfiqar Ali Khan Jalbani and Chairman Executive Committee Inayatullah Morio said in a resolution that the SBC always believes that the power of fixing roster and cases should not rest exclusively with the chief justice. They said propriety demands from judges to voluntarily recuse from the bench as clear lack of confidence has been shown in them by different parties in the proceedings.

The SBC called upon the chief justice of Pakistan to take concrete steps to redress the adverse impressions of a recent practice of constitution of benches of his choice, especially in political cases, to ensure restoration of public confidence in the judiciary. The bar demanded a full court hearing of the Supreme Court in the matter to give an impartial image amongst the legal fraternity and the public.