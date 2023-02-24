Apocalypse now

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s veiled threats of a nuclear attack must be taken seriously. The Western hawks who control their nations’ foreign policies must ponder how much further they are willing to pressure the Russians. This conflict is no longer, nor has it ever been, a solely European concern.
If Nato and its European allies do not forge a peace in Ukraine soon, it would be no exaggeration to say that humanity may well be headed for extinction.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
