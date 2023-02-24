Imran’s arrest movement has badly failed: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said Imran Khan’s so-called ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ is to be staged in Peshawar to avoid the expected arrest in the Tosha Khana case.

In a statement on Thursday, he said only 77 people had reached the Kot Lakhpat Jail from Lahore, a city with a population of more than 15 million people. Just like the PTI’s sit-ins and long march, the jail Bharo movement had also failed, he claimed.

He said Imran Niazi should open a theater company instead of blocking roads and highways so that he could find satisfaction for “his impatient soul”. Due to road closures, the citizens, especially patients, were facing serious problems, and Niazi should at least feel the pain of patients who were faced difficulties because of the political drama on the roads, he added.

Memon said Khan on daily basis was wasting the time of the media, administration and the nation through “circus shows”. Instead of working together with the democratic forces to solve the real problems of the people, Khan was setting up a circus, he said.