Law bars display of weapons, Sharjeel tells Sindh Assembly

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday said that the arms licence laws do not allow the display of weapons, adding that according to the laws, weapons are to be kept concealed and no one is allowed to create fear in society by displaying them in vehicles.

Memon said vehicle owners keep their original registration number plates at home and use fake plates, adding that the excise & taxation department has issued new machine-readable plates for the purpose of quick identification.

“The Sindh government has decided to fix all these things. From February 28 the excise department, the police and the Rangers will start a regular crackdown in the entire province,” he said while addressing the provincial assembly.

He also said the provincial government does not want the people to suffer, so they have been given a week to fix these things themselves. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has strictly instructed that no one will be allowed to display weapons, he added.

“Police and Rangers personnel will also be allowed to carry weapons in only uniform, and no personnel without uniform will be allowed to carry weapons.” The information minister said that even the guards of private security companies are not allowed to display weapons. If the guards of security companies are seen displaying weapons, action will be taken against them, he added.

He revealed that fake registration number plates of the Sindh and federal governments are used on many private vehicles. Therefore, he announced, the province has decided to take strict action against those who illegally use government number plates on vehicles, and no concession will be given to anyone.

He said action will also be taken against unregistered vehicles and those running on open letters. The owners of showrooms cannot sell vehicles without registration, he added. He also said that the opposition benches are also appreciating this initiative of the government, which is a welcome sign for the lawmakers. This message should be sent to the whole assembly on this issue, and all the elected representatives should be unanimous on it, he added.

Memon stressed that if we all are united, the important problems of the people can be solved, and the menace of terrorism can also be ended.