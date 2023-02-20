Pervez Khattak sees govt vendetta against PTI

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) KP chapter President Pervez Khattak on Sunday accused the federal government of pursuing a vendetta against his party leaders.

"The imported government should act sensibly and think of the welfare and integrity of the country and quit vindictive policies and stop such actions," he said while addressing a public meeting at Daag Ismailkhel area of his native Nowshera district.

Pervez Khattak, who served as defence minister in the ousted PTI government at the Centre and KP chief minister from 2013 to 2018, alleged that the present federal government of the Pakistan Democratic Parties (PDM) was following flawed economic and other policies which were making life miserable for the masses.

"The country has been on the verge of bankruptcy because of the defective policies of the PDM government. The harsh conditions of the agreement with the IMF [International Monetary Fund) have distressed the common people due to a price spiral," said the PTI leader.

Defending the "Jail Bharo Tehreek"(court arrest movement) being launched by his party on the orders of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the former defence minister hoped the arrests offered by the PTI members would help the people to get rid of the rulers, whom he termed thieves and robbers.

He said the court arrest movement would be launched on the 22nd of this month and Imran Khan would start the drive by offering arrest in Lahore. "The party leaders and workers in other districts of the country will later court arrests turn by turn to play a role in freeing the country from the clutches of the imported government," he added.

Pervez Khattak believed those who would court arrest would be remembered with golden words in the country's history. Reiterating his earlier allegations, he said that the PDM component parties conspired against his party government last year and grabbed power to hide their own past corruption and secure themselves.

The PTI leaders advised the rulers to take stock of the rising inflation in the country and take steps for providing relief to people or else, he feared, a mass uprising would send them packing.

Pervez Khattak alleged that the PDM government had launched a number of actions against the PTI leaders to deflect public attention from its poor governance. He hoped the people would vote for the PTI candidates in the by-elections on the National Assembly seats and KP Assembly general elections to enable the party to form its government again in the province.

Former legislators Dr Imran Khattak, Mian Khaliqur Rehman Khattak and other party leaders spoke on the occasion as well.