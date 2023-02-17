Abrahamic Family House opens in UAE: House encompasses a mosque, a church and a synagogue

ABU DHABI: The Abrahamic Family House - encompassing a mosque, a church and a synagogue - has opened on Thursday evening.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan made an announcement in this effect on Twitter, saying, “We remain committed to harnessing the power of mutual respect, understanding and diversity to achieve shared progress.”

Located on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the Abrahamic Family House project was announced after Pope Francis’s visit to the UAE in 2019. During the trip, the pope signed a joint declaration with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmed el-Tayeb, to promote religious tolerance and dialogue.

The renowned architect David Adjaye unveiled the design of the Abrahamic Family House in 2019. Following the opening, a conference on interfaith harmony is slated to be held today (Friday).

Torah scroll donated by the UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be brought to the synagogue in a ceremony on Sunday. Chief Rabbi Yehuda Sarna will lead the local Jewish community during Shabbat prayers in the synagogue.