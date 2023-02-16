Maryam meets PMLN MPs from Mianwali, young activists

LAHORE: Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Maryam Nawaz Wednesday started meeting party’s former parliamentarians and members in order to reorganise the party and ascertain the issues in various parts of the country.

Party sources said the party supremo Nawaz Sharif had made Maryam Nawaz the chief organiser with the task to settle disputes between the local leadership and disgruntled elements of the party.

Since the start of this month, Maryam Nawaz toured various cities of the country, met the party leadership and addressed workers conventions.

On Wednesday, Maryam Nawaz was scheduled to visit Dera Ghazi Khan for two days, but the visit was cancelled and no reason was given for it. She spent a busy day at the party’s Model Town office and met leaders of PMLN from Mianwali. Among those who met her included former Member of National Assembly Obaidullah Khan Shadikhel, former minister Amanatullah Khan Shadikhel, President PMLN Mianwali, former Member of Provincial Assembly Malik Feroze Joya and former Member of Provincial Assembly from Mianwali Ali Haider Noor Khan. The meeting discussed the current political situation of the country and important issues, including party reorganisation in Mianwali. Maryam directed them to strengthen public relations and mobilise young workers in Mianwali. The PMLN leaders expressed confidence in the party leadership. Meanwhile, PMLN Balochistan President Jafar Khan Mandokhel met Maryam Nawaz and discussed issues related to the party reorganisation in the province. Maryam Nawaz congratulated Jafar Khan on his new responsibility in the party and expressed good wishes for him, saying that he would play an important role in reorganising the PMLN in Balochistan.

Maryam appointed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, a former member of the National Assembly from Okara, as the coordinator of the PMLN Punjab Youth. Earlier, Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting of the party’s young leaders from Punjab. Organisational structure of the PMLN youth wing and social media wing were discussed in the meeting and problems being faced by the youth and suggestions for their solution were considered.