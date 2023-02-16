Notifications of Gujrat division, districts suspended

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker government has suspended the notifications of the newly-established division of Gujrat, four districts and two Tehsils in the province.

According to the new notification issued by the Board of Revenue, the notifications of Gujrat Division, Murree District, Kot

Addu, Tallagang and Wazirabad have been suspended while the notifications to suspend Tehsil Kanjah and Jalalpur Jatan of Gujrat Division have also been issued.

According to the new notification, the suspension is valid till the general election in Punjab.