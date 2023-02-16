 
close
Thursday February 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Notifications of Gujrat division, districts suspended

By Sher Ali Khalti
February 16, 2023

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker government has suspended the notifications of the newly-established division of Gujrat, four districts and two Tehsils in the province.

According to the new notification issued by the Board of Revenue, the notifications of Gujrat Division, Murree District, Kot

Addu, Tallagang and Wazirabad have been suspended while the notifications to suspend Tehsil Kanjah and Jalalpur Jatan of Gujrat Division have also been issued.

According to the new notification, the suspension is valid till the general election in Punjab.

Comments