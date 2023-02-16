SC told abducted daughters of Dr Mehreen Baloch recovered

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court directed the Sindh inspector general of police on Wednesday to identify those allegedly involved in the kidnapping of Dr Mehreen Baloch’s two daughters and submit a report within two weeks.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, heard a case involving Dr Mehreen Baloch of Karachi and his father, Asif Baloch. In pursuance of the court’s last order passed on January 27, the court was informed that two daughters of Dr. Mehreen Baloch had been recovered.

The counsel for Asif Baloch, father of two girls, told the court that the girls were not recovered but had been handed over to the magistrate. Justice Athar Minanaalh said that it could be considered a recovery as they had been missing for the last five years.

During the hearing, The Sindh Police DIG told the court that, at present, both the daughters were in a shelter, adding that their mother had also met their daughters. The official informed the court that the two girls had been kept in Faisalabad, Jarawala, Lahore, and Badin, adding that their father had already taken the bail before arrest.

Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial said that it was clear both the families were highly influential. The chief justice directed the Sindh police to inquire as to who was involved in the whole process of abduction. The chief justice further directed the police that if they felt that the arrest of the father was necessary, they should approach the appropriate forum.

Meanwhile, the chief justice lauded the efforts of the chief secretary and the whole team for the recovery of two girls, besides praising the role of the investigating agencies. Later, the court adjourned the matter for two weeks.