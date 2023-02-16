Trade ties with Ethiopia to be promoted: minister

LAHORE:A trade delegation led by Federal Republic of Ethiopia Ambassador to Pakistan Jamal Baker Abdullah visited the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade.

The caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer welcomed the delegation. During the meeting between the Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer and Ambassador of Ethiopia Jamal Baker Abdullah, bilateral cooperation, investment opportunities in various sectors of Punjab and issues of mutual interest were discussed.

In the meeting, it was agreed to increase bilateral trade cooperation and exchange of trade delegations. For this purpose, there will be an agreement between the Punjab government and Ethiopia soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer said that Pakistan wanted strong economic and trade relations with other African countries, including Ethiopia. There are excellent opportunities for domestic and foreign investors in 13 Special Economic Zones of Punjab. Investors are provided with all investment facilities under one roof. Ethiopian investors can also benefit from these opportunities. The minister said that practical steps would be taken to increase trade relations between Punjab and

Ethiopia. Ambassador of Ethiopia Jamal Baker Abdullah said that the people of Pakistan are very hospitable which I have witnessed myself. Both countries can move forward together for the welfare of the common man. There is scope for working together in energy, textiles, livestock and dairy development, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and other sectors.

The exchange of trade delegations between Punjab and Ethiopia will promote trade cooperation. CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Hasan Jalal Khan highlighted the investment opportunities in Punjab and gave a briefing about the facilities provided. Punjab Investment Board officials and members of the Ethiopian trade delegation were also present in the meeting.