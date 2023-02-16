IGP orders finalisation of security plan for NA by-polls

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon chaired a meeting with his subordinates and discussed security measures for the upcoming by-elections in nine National Assembly constituencies in Karachi.

Officials said on Wednesday that IGP Memon directed the police officers to early finalise the contingency plan in consultation with the deputy commissioners. He told the Special Branch to assist district SSPs in this regard.

He further directed the police officers to ensure a survey of the police stations along with the designated district head of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the deputy commissioner and submit a report at the earliest.

The IGP also sought details of additional requirements, including manpower and logistics, for the elections. He also called for the submission of details of the number of polling stations with reference to most sensitive and normal polling stations. He stressed the need to identify general issues prevailing in the districts and adopt measures to resolve them by involving community members and leaders.

Memon said extraordinary measures must be taken to provide security to the lives and properties of the people, vital installations, government, semi-government buildings, etc. On Tuesday, a meeting was held at the Karachi Police Office under the chairmanship of Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho regarding the by-elections.

The meeting was attended by the DIGs Admin, CIA, West, South, and East, district SSPs and SSPs of the Special Branch and other senior officers. All the security arrangements regarding the conduct of the by-election in Karachi were reviewed in detail and the police officers gave a briefing about the number of polling stations in their territorial limits and the number of cops required for security and other administrative matters.

The police chief directed that a plan should be prepared keeping in mind the SOPs issued by the Election Commission. Important steps were discussed to ensure the establishment of law and order in the city as much as possible.