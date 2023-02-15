Three students killed, five wounded in US campus shooting

WASHINGTON: A public tip-off led US police to the gunman who shot dead three people and severely injured five more -- all of them students -- during a deadly rampage on a university campus, police said on Tuesday.

The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound several hours after the Monday attack on the Michigan State University (MSU) campus in the city of Lansing, police said, noting he had no affiliation with the institution.

Thousands of students were ordered to shelter in place after shots were fired in a campus building in the early evening, leaving two students dead. The gunman fled to the students´ union, where he killed one more student, sparking a major police operation as officers swarmed the 5,000-acre campus.

Police received a tip from a local resident after quickly releasing security camera images of a Black man in a baggy blue jacket and red shoes. Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman of the university´s police named the suspect as 43-year-old Anthony McRae on Tuesday at a press conference, saying authorities still have “absolutely no idea what the motive was.”