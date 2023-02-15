A political code

The PPP’s suggestion that political parties need to devise a code of conduct based around a minimal political agenda so that they can talk on at least the most basic issues makes sense. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the golden jubilee celebrations of the constitution of 1973, PPP chairperson and Foreign Minister Bilawal said that the PPP’s central executive committee has decided to form a committee and assign it the task to evolve consensus among stakeholders on devising a code of conduct for resolving all issues and for moving forward. He also pointed out the unwillingness and rigidity shown by Imran Khan and the PTI, saying that posed a roadblock to talks between all sides of the political spectrum. Political observers have said that, while some PTI leaders may not be averse to the idea of talks with the PDM government, the hawkish elements in the party along with Imran Khan himself do not support these suggestions.

Over the last decade, we have seen how political parties have used language that is not just un-parliamentary but downright derogatory against each other. The culture of political cases against opponents has also come back to haunt the political landscape of Pakistan. It is not just that we are revisiting the politics of the 90s – now it is much worse. The 90s were not blessed with the 24-hour news cycle nor was there the ever-present social media. In the absence of social media and political talk shows, a lot of the unsavory comments were not reported and repeated ad nauseum like we see now on our media feeds. What we are witnessing now is something that we had not seen in the past – violent language that sometimes also translates into real violence and uncouth behaviour. Before it gets out of hands, all political parties should sign a new Charter of Democracy or a code of conduct or whatever they may want to call it so that the supporters of political parties also learn the difference between political rivalry and personal enmity and that having different ideologies is not a matter of life and death.

At a time when Pakistan faces unprecedented challenges, it is important that all political parties sit together and devise a mechanism before the general election this year. There is enough bad blood between the PDM government and the PTI, but it has still not come to a point of no return. And before it turns into something like that, our politicians should ensure that all sides come together on a negotiating table to devise a new code for political parties so that they can conduct the business of the land without going into places of complete isolation and then tweeting jibes against other political parties in a childish display of petulance and a lack of interest in national welfare. There needs to be some effort to work together, no matter how deep ideological or other differences may be. Apart from the PPP’s efforts, the prime minister should announce a final date for the All Parties Conference (APC) that was supposed to take place on February 7 but has been postponed twice now. PM Shehbaz Sharif should not delay it any further and should send a proper invitation to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his party members so that the PTI does not have any excuse to turn the offer down – again.