Worst ever?

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s announcement of Rs170 billion in taxes threatens to snuff out the last hope people harbour for some form of economic relief. Simultaneously, any expectations of economic justice have also been dashed.

There has been little to no discussion of cutting the perks and privileges of government employees, leading to widespread resentment and frustration. This government has thoroughly alienated much of the country and, should they continue down their current path, they will lose the people for good.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA