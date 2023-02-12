Imran’s victory in elections sure: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Former Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said victory of Imran Khan in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is as sure.

In a statement issued here Saturday, he said the nation should prepare for the elections and give its verdict against the ‘incompetent gang ‘of PDM with the power of vote. Ch Pervaiz Elahi added that Tehrik-e-Insaaf and Pakistan Muslim League candidates should formally take charge of the election campaign. He said the Lahore High Court judgment has given a message of ensuring supremacy of the Constitution and there should be no delay in the electoral process after the Lahore High Court verdict.

He maintained that revenge will be taken through power of the vote from Shehbaz Sharif who has ruined the country economically. “N-League has not learnt any lesson from the past and today once again the country has been made center of vengeful activities,” he alleged and accused that the caretaker setup should come to its senses and should stop its acts of victimisation, which can’t lessen the popularity of Imran Khan. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Imran Khan was the most popular leader of the country and has the capability to deliver for the nation, only Imran Khan can bring political and economic stability in the country.

He said that the present rulers are only worried about relief in their cases, even the vengeful activities against the political opponents cannot save PDM leadership politically. He said election activities will commence in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from next week.