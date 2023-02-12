Wapda march into Challenge Cup last-16

KARACHI: Defending champions Wapda blasted their way into the round of 16 when they downed SA Gardens 1-0 in their Group E final league fixture of the PFF National Challenge Cup at Lahore on Saturday.

Adeel Ali struck the winner in the 11th minute at the Punjab University Football Ground. The win enabled Wapda to finish with 12 points which they earned by virtue of three wins and three drawn encounters.

SA Gardens, with the loss, wrapped-up their journey with nine points. Their fate will be decided after the game between Higher Education Commission (HEC, 7 points) and Saif Textile on Sunday (today). Meanwhile in Group D, SA Farms qualified for the round of 16 after beating Masha United 4-2.

Both teams finished with ten points each but SA Farms qualified for the knock-out stage due to better goal average. At the Panther Ground in Faisalabad Ali put SA Farms ahead in the 14th minute. Masha United levelled the score through Yousuf in the 45th minute. A minute latter Atif once again put SA Farms ahead before Usama further inflating their lead in the 65th minute. Ali took SA Farms lead to 4-1 in the 80th minute. Masha United pulled one back in the 90th minute through Yousuf.

In a Group F match at the KRL Stadium Rawalpindi, six-time champions Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) defeated Muslim Hands 2-0 to end as group champions with 16 points.

Mohammad Waheed drew first blood for KRL in the 41st minute before Najeebullah striking for them in the 90th minute to seal a solid win.

In a Group G game at the Tehmas Khan Stadium Peshawar WSTC stayed alive when they defeated BHCC 1-0 with Rizwan scoring the winner in the 48th minute.

PAF have already qualified from this group.

In a Group C game at the Gulzar-e-Sadiq Stadium Bahawalpur, Railways held Asia Ghee Mills to a 1-1. Sirajuddin put Railways ahead in the 20th minute. However Mohammad Hassan brought parity in the 67th minute for Asia Ghee Mills who have already qualified for the round of 16 with 13 pints. Railways fate will be decided after the game between Ashraf Sugar Mills (7 points) and Hussain Textile on Sunday (today).