Physicians play key role in improving healthcare: minister

LAHORE : Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has said general practitioners and family physicians play a vital role in improving healthcare system of any country, adding Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has provided 24/7 facility of primary angioplasty to patients in all cardiology hospitals.

The minister was speaking as a special guest in Doctors’ Con 2023 under the auspices of Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians at a local hotel. Head of Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib, former Federal Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza, President PAFP Dr Aftab Iqbal Sheikh, General Secretary Dr Nadeem Khawaja, Prof Amjad, President PMA Lahore Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, Dr Iftikhar, Dr Javed Qabal, Dr Rashid Mahmood, Dr Farrukh Mahmood, Dr Sohail, Dr Mazhar Mirza, Dr Manzoor Rana, Dr Mazhar ul Islam, Dr Altaf Cheema and the community associated with the medical department participated.

Dr Javed Akram said, “We congratulate and appreciate the Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians for organizing the very best Doctors’ Con 2023. General practitioners and family physicians play a vital role in improving the health care system of any country. A family physician ensures the health of an entire family. For me, it is not ministry, but serving people and living in my community is more important. We have come to conduct clean, transparent and safe elections in Punjab. If even a single person's life is saved by this ministry of mine, it will be enough for my forgiveness. There are 13 cardiac centers in Punjab. Until today, our cardiology hospitals were treating in the style of 1980s. Primary angioplasty facility in Punjab was available only to the elite.”

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has provided 24/7 facility of primary angioplasty to patients in all cardiology hospitals. Alhamdulillah, more than 600 patients have undergone primary angioplasty in cardiology hospitals of Punjab during a week. We are providing primary angioplasty facility to patients in Lahore's Jinnah Hospital and Punjab Institute of Cardiology. Action is being taken against quacks in Punjab. In Punjab, around 90,000 quacks are playing with human lives. We are also running an awareness campaign for people to avoid quacks in the society. We know that there are big powers behind the quacks. All government hospitals in Punjab have been directed to submit their work plan. Unless I change my attitude as a human being, society cannot improve. HIMS system is running successfully in Jinnah Hospital Lahore. We want to make all government hospitals of Punjab paperless. Addiction centers are being set up in Punjab, the minister said. In Pakistan, more than two 2 lakh children have suffered from thalassemia disease. Bone marrow transplant is the only cure for the disease thalassemia. Pre-marriage screening test of boy and girl is very important. Fast food is going to be abolished in all the schools of Punjab. Children will also be screened for thalassemia in all schools of Punjab. Malnutrition has stunted the growth of many of our children, he added. Dr Zafar Mirza said on the occasion, “I personally have great respect for family physicians. General practitioners are the backbone of primary healthcare. Pakistan is currently facing economic, political and social challenges. Reforms in Pakistan's health system have become the most important need of the hour.” Dr Javed Saqib said on the occasion that Dr Javaid Akram's personality is greatly strengthened. Through Akhuwat Foundation, 55 lac families in Pakistan have been given loans. There will be no change in this society until our morals are improved, he said.