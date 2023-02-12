CM takes mega step for e-governance as CMIS launched

LAHORE : Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Saturday took a mega step for e-governance as Cabinet Management Information System (CMIS) had been formally launched to hold Punjab Cabinet meetings. The Punjab Cabinet meetings will be held paperless under CMIS.

Provincial Ministers and officials concerned will be issued Cabinet agenda under CMIS and the minutes of cabinet decisions will also be issued under CMIS. Caretaker Chief Minister chaired the fourth Cabinet meeting under Cabinet Management Information System (CMIS). The extra financial burden will be saved by holding paperless cabinet meetings.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took a strict notice of Warburton incident and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police. Caretaker Chief Minister constituted a 3- member High-Level inquiry Committee to investigate the incident. Additional Inspector General of Police (Special Branch) Zulfiqar Hameed will be the Convener while DIG Faisal Ali Raja and DIG Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari will be Members of the Committee. The committee after making an inquiry of the incident will submit its report to the Caretaker Chief Minister within 48 hours. The committee after ascertaining negligence will also recommend action to be taken against the responsible police officers and staff members. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the incident is highly sorrowful and directed to submit a report after making an investigation of the incident from every aspect. Caretaker Chief Minister asserted that legal action will be taken against such elements who are found involved in violating the law as no one can be permitted to take the law into one's hands.

Earlier, Ambassador of Korea Suh Sangpyo met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at Chief Minister Office in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, enhancement in trade relations, tourism, culture and increasing cooperation in various sectors came under discussion. CM while talking on the occasion stated that Pakistan and Korea have excellent cordial and economic contacts adding that mutual relations can further be promoted by enhancing exchange of bilateral delegations. Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that there are ample opportunities of cooperation in cultural and tourism sectors adding that sites like Taxila and Harappa can attract Korean tourists towards itself. CM underscored that the Punjab government is keen to benefit from the Korean experience in order to promote tourism in Punjab.

The Korean Ambassador while talking on the occasion acknowledged that Pakistan is a hospitable country and we earnestly desire to further promote bilateral relations with Pakistan. Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir was also present on the occasion.