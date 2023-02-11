Licence Test Centres to work in double shifts from 13th: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has ordered the officials concerned to extend the working hours of licence test centres in major cities of the province for the convenience of citizens and further simplify the process of issuing driving licence. He issued these orders to the officers in a meeting held at the Central Police Office on Friday.

IG Punjab directed DIG Traffic Punjab, Chief Traffic Officers of Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad to keep the Licence Test Centres open in double shifts i.e. from 8.00am to 12.00am midnight from February 13 (Monday) so that maximum citizens can easily get their driving licence. He also ordered the 24/7 operation of the Liberty Traffic Licence Centre in Lahore, which will provide uninterrupted services to the citizens from February 20.

As per details, a total of 653,106 citizens in major cities of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad obtained learner's licences in 2022 while due to lack of resources, only 155,404 citizens were able to take the driving test. In this regard, it has been decided to extend the working hours of the test centres. IG Punjab also directed to prepare and launch a modern App as soon as possible to make the process of issuance of driving licence easier. IG Punjab removed the condition of traffic challan quota to evaluate the performance of traffic wardens; he said that the skills of the wardens in ensuring smooth flow of traffic and pleasant behaviour with the citizens during duty will be the criteria for evaluating their performance.