KMU launches Green Pakistan Plantation Campaign

PESHAWAR: Green Youth Movement Club of Khyber Medical University (KMU) organised a green seminar at Dr Hafeez Ullah Auditorium and also launched plantation campaign on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq was the chief guest at the event, which was attended by Shafiq Gaggiani, the founder of Enlight Lab, as the guest speaker, while the focal person of KMU Green Youth Movement Mujeebur Rehman and a large number of faculty and students were also present at the occasion.

The event started with an open mic session in which students expressed their views and ideas on the two themes of the Green Youth Movement, Eco-tourism and Agriculture.

In the event, a debate competition was also held among the students on the importance of Green Pakistan. The focal person of KMU Green Youth Movement, Mujeebur Rehman informed the participants of the seminar about the objectives of the Green Youth Movement and the impact of climate change on Pakistan.

Shafiq Gaggiani, the founder of Enlight Lab, informed the participants about his website flood.pk and gave an in-depth analysis of last year’s floods.

Prof Dr Ziaul Haq appreciated the performance and services of the Green Youth Movement. He said that KMU is not only focusing on the improvement of the quality of knowledge and research but also providing practical training in this regard along with creating awareness among students to deal with the challenges faced in various fields of life.