Election Commission office sought in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Due to the absence of an Election Commission office in the Khyber district, the candidates and voters are facing serious difficulties, local residents said.
They said that there existed an office of the Election Commission in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber District in the past, but later it was shifted to Peshawar district, creating problems for thousands of people in the Khyber district in voter registration.
Election candidates also face difficulties in receiving the forms and then depositing the same because the office in Peshawar is located at a big distance from Khyber, especially from Tirah Valley.
