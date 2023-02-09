South Korea parliament votes to impeach minister over crowd crush

SEOUL: South Korea´s parliament voted to impeach the country´s interior minister on Wednesday over a Halloween crowd crush in Seoul that killed more than 150 people, the first such effort to remove a cabinet minister.

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min has come under pressure to resign following heavy criticism over his handling of the October 29, 2022 disaster, when scores of young costumed partygoers, mostly women in their 20s, were killed in the popular Itaewon nightlife area.