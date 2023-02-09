Local hopes dashed as Asim loses to Ozkoc

ISLAMABAD: Burga Ozkoc from Turkey put the curtains on locals’ interest beating Bilal Asim 6-1, 6-3 in their quarter-final match of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships Leg-1 here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Wednesday.

Asim could not survive the aggressive display unleashed by Ozkoc who totally dictated his terms. Turkey’s Cem Atlamis and Burga Ozkoc, Yuan Lu from China, and Mikail Khodorchenko of Russia reached the boys' singles semi-finals.

Zeynep Erbakan from Turkey defeated Polina Zaytseva of Russia 6-1, 6-1 to make it to girls semi-finals.

Boys’ singles quarter-finals: Cem Atlamis (TUR) bt Kamonpanyakorn Thadpong (THA) 6-4, 6-0; Yuan Lu (CHN) bt Krittamaet Thammakun(THA) 6-3, 6-2; Burga Ozkoc (TUR) bt Bilal Asim (PAK) 6-1, 6-3; Mikail Khodorchenko (RUS) bt Edward Kruppe(CAN) 6-4, 6-3.

Girls’ singles quarter-finals: Zeynep Erbakan (TUR) bt Polina Zaytseva(RUS) 6-1, 6-1; Vlada Guryleva (RUS) bt Maia Visan (ROU) 6-0, 6-1;Jinshu Xia (CHN) bt Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) 6-2, 6-2; Defne Erbakan (TUR) bt Liliya Piskun (RUS) 6-3, 7-5.

Boys’ doubles pre-quarter-finals: Daniil Chizhuk (RUS) & Sevastian Tasenkov (RUS) bt Kamonpanyakorn Thadpong (THA) & Teetawat Tavachphongsri (THA) 3-6, 6-3(10-7); Yuan Lu (CHN) & Boda Zheng (CHN) bt M. Hamza Asim (PAK) / Asad Zaman (PAK) 3-6, 6-3(11-9); Nadir Mirza (PAK) & Hamza Roman (PAK) bt Mohammad Ali (CAN) & Ilya Mosolkin (RUS) 6-1, 6-2; Kivanc Bedir (TUR) & Mikhail Khodorchenko (RUS) bt Shehryar Anees (PAK) Jihwan Kim (KOR) 6-3, 7-6(2);Cem Atlamis (TUR) & Maciej Zarebski (POL) bt Huzaifa Khan & Talha Khan (PAK) 6-4, 3-6(10-6); Timur Dautov (RUS) & Egor Shcherbakov (RUS) bt Keagan Jonathan (MAS) & Krittamaet Thammakun (THA) 1-6, 7-5 (11-9); Bugra Ozkoc (TUR) & Dogan Can Sipahioglu (TUR) bt Bilal Asim & Mahatir Khan (PAK) 6-4, 6-1; Edward Kruppe(CAN) & Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) bt Hamid Israr & Ahmad Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-0, 6-1.