Governor for promotion of chemical sector

LAHORE:Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that considering the growth opportunities in chemical sector and the current economic situation of the country, it has become imperative to take immediate steps to facilitate ease of doing business for the chemical industry.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day expo "Pakistan Chemical Expo 2023" held at Expo Centre here on Tuesday under the Pakistan Chemicals Manufacturers Association. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi was also present.

The governor said that holding this expo to highlight the investment and trade potential in the chemical industry is an appropriate step in the right direction. This exhibition will play an important role in introducing Pakistan's chemical industry to the international market and promoting it globally. He said, “I am pleased that Pakistan's chemical industry, recognising its corporate social responsibility, not only considers but has always been adhered to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for the betterment of the environment.” He said that in current economic situation of the country, urgent steps are needed to provide facilities at the government level to facilitate business and investment in chemical sector. I hope that the PCMA will continue to play its vital role in strengthening the relationship between industry and government, and exploring new opportunities internationally. And I assure you that in this journey towards the growth and betterment, the government will not only help you in every possible way and but also introduce incentives and facilities to promote the chemical industry, the governor said.

Pakistan Chemicals Manufacturers Association Chairman Jai Kumar, Senior Members Haroon Ali Khan, Khalid Pervaiz, Qazi Khalid, Zafar Mehmood, Government officials, and representatives of other chambers of commerce and trade associations of the country also participated in the inauguration ceremony.

PCMA Chairman Jai Kumar said that more than 100 industries related to chemical sector and departments concerned of renowned universities have set up their stalls and renowned scientists from more than 15 countries will share their modern researches in the following conferences. He said that despite its importance, chemical sector in Pakistan has not yet been properly exploited.

That is the reason Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association is not only advocating for long-term petrochemical complex projects but also introducing bio-economy projects to take full advantage of the resources available in Pakistan. First time raw material has been imported from Saudi Arabia in Pakistani currency. We request the government to formulate a comprehensive chemical policy in consultation with all stakeholders to remove the bottlenecks and grab full advantage of the growth opportunities, he said.