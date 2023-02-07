Miandad slams India for not touring Pakistan

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad has lambasted Indian cricket board for its refusal to send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

In October last year, the Pakistani cricket authorities hinted they might not participate in the 2023 World Cup in India, following the announcement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah that India would not be sending a team to the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan.

“I have always said if India don't want to come, we shouldn't care. We are getting our cricket. It's ICC's job to control such things, else there;s no point of having a governing body,” Miandad said while speaking to media here.

India and Pakistan have not played on each other’s soil since 2012 and only play in multinational tournaments at neutral venues. The Asian Cricket Council will make a final decision on the venue of the Asia Cup 2023 in their Executive Board meeting next month.

An emergency Asian Cricket Council meeting was held in Bahrain over the weekend, including PCB’s Management Committee Chairman, Najam Sethi but no decision was made on the fate of the Asia Cup.