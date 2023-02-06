Russia’s Lavrov visits Baghdad

BAGHDAD: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was to arrive in Baghdad on Sunday to discuss boosting bilateral relations and energy cooperation, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement.
Lavrov, who is leading a delegation that includes oil and gas companies’ representatives, is scheduled to meet his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Monday, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf said in a statement.
Sahhaf said the visit will focus on “strategic relations with Russia and to encourage investment opportunities, especially relating to energy sectors”.
The Russian foreign minister will also meet on Monday top Iraqi officials, including Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, President Abdul Latif Rashid and parliament speaker, Sahhaf said.
